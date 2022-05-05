St James councillors mourn passing of former Mayor, Cecil Donaldson | Loop Jamaica

Councillors in the St James Municipal Corporation have expressing sadness at Tuesday’s passing of former Mayor of Montego Bay, Cecil Donaldson.

Donaldson served as Mayor of Montego Bay from 1966 to 1969, and 1975 to 1981.

Current Deputy Mayor of Montego Bay, Richard Vernon, described Donaldson as a gentle giant whose work and worth will remain as part of his legacy.

“As a councillor and as mayor, Mr Donaldson led his division (Montego Bay West) and the then St James Parish Council from the front. He was never afraid to make hard decisions, especially those which are in the best interest of the city and parish and the residents.

“He had local government and governance at heart, and was never too busy to offer a word of advice and guidance to everyone, especially young councillors. The parish of St James has suffered a great loss,” stated Vernon in a release from the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC).

He added that even after his retirement from active politics, Donaldson, after whom the SJMC’s building at 19A Union Street in Montego Bay has been named, remained very active as a source of information to councillors and officers of the corporation.

Senator Charles Sinclair, a former Mayor of the western city and current Councillor of the Montego Bay North East Division, said the passing of Cecil Donaldson has created a void which will not be easily filled.

Sinclair added that the former mayor carried out his work in an unbiased manner, and was a close confidante of another former mayor of Montego Bay, his father, Charles Sinclair Snr.

“Former Mayor Cecil Donaldson played a great role in the transformation of the city of Montego Bay, serving twice as mayor, and gave sterling service on both occasions. He was a repository of solid information, especially as it relates to local government and governance. I express condolences to members of his family, especially his son Noel, who also walked the same political journey as the senior Donaldson as councillor and mayor of Montego Bay.”

Councillor of the Granville Division and Minority Leader at the SJMC, Michal Troupe, in his tribute, said Donaldson transformed Montego Bay.

“Former Mayor Cecil Donaldson will be missed. He transformed Montego Bay during his time as mayor, and I consider him the father of all mayors. He was a person who was not interested in himself; he was more concerned about the development of the parish, and Montego Bay in particular, along with the wellbeing of its citizens.

“He was forward-thinking, (a person) who, as mayor, purchased the property that now houses the St James Municipal Corporation building at 19A Union Street (in Montego Bay), which was eventually renamed in his honour.”