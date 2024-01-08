ST James Custos: Collaborative effort needed to combat crime Loop Jamaica

Custos of St James, Bishop Conrad Pitkin is emphasising the need for a collaborative approach to combat crime on the island.

“We must ask ourselves, ‘how can we unite to stem crime and chaos?'” he explained.

Pitkin spoke at the Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) President’s Forum, themed ‘Understanding Crime in Jamaica: Exploring the Root Causes and Social Intervention Strategies.’ The event took place at The University of the West Indies (Western) in St James.

“Collective and collaborative crime-fighting is a promising method to address the issue we face. We all know that crime is prevalent in our parish, making security a concern for all,” said the custos.

He stressed that merely questioning security forces’ actions is insufficient. The forum gathered stakeholders to discuss crime, its wide-ranging effects, and potential solutions for implementation.

Pitkin highlighted the forum as an opportunity to examine the situation on the island, particularly in St James.

MBCCI president, Oral Heaven, reminded stakeholders that fighting crime requires commitment and collaboration from every member of Montego Bay’s community. Heaven encouraged attendees to view the forum as evidence of their collective resolve to comprehend, tackle, and surmount the challenges they face.

As part of the event, a panel featuring members from the Jamaica Constabulary Force participated in a question-and-answer session.