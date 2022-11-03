St James man accused of beheading his mother charged Loop Jamaica

The St James police have charged the man who was arrested in connection with the recent killing of his mother 53-year-old Michelle Gayle Brown, who was of a Retirement address in the parish.

The accused has been identified as 29-year-old Shemoy Brown, otherwise called ‘SShem. He was charged with murder on Wednesday afternoon.

The accused reportedly gave a caution statement to investigators.

He was taken into custody for questioning in connection with the killing of his mother whose headless body was discovered in the house they both occupied in the parish on Monday.

Reports found Brown’s decapitated body was discovered inside her house on Monday afternoon. This is after residents went in search of the woman after they did not see her throughout the day.

The head was later found under a bed.

The son, who is reported to be of unsound mind, was later taken into custody.