St James man arrested following cocaine seizure in St James Loop Jamaica

A St James resident is in custody following the seizure of a quantity of cocaine at Love Lane, Montego Bay in St James on Saturday, March 11.

Reports are that at about 6:15 am, lawmen conducted a joint police/ military operation in the area, where a premises was searched.

Sixty pieces of cocaine were found in a container beneath the house. The occupant of the premises was subsequently arrested however, his identity is being withheld pending further investigations.

The estimated street value of the illicit drug has not been ascertained.