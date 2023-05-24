St James man caught on camera in Trelawny bar robbery Loop Jamaica

Almost four months after a robbery at a bar in Wakefield, Trelawny, the police have arrested one suspect and are on the hunt for others.

The suspect, 30-year-old Sheldon Lawrence of Moore Park in Adelphi, St James, was reportedly captured on CCTV footage stealing items from the bar on Bay Road on February 2.

Reports from the police are that about 10:30pm, Lawrence and other perpetrators allegedly broke into the bar and stole several items, including a 32″ television, a sound box, alcoholic beverages, and $20,000 in cash.

The police said the items are valued at more than $200,000.

The matter was reported to the police. The police said the footage was reviewed, statement collected, and Lawrence arrested.

He’s been charged with housebreaking and larceny.

Investigations are continuing to nab the other suspects involved, the police said.