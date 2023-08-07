ST James man charged for sacrilege after stealing food from church Loop Jamaica

A 30-year-old man has been charged with sacrilege after he allegedly broke into a church in Reading, St James on June 30 and stole food items.

He has been identified as Audley Graham of a St James address.

Reports from the St James police are that at about 1:48 am, the complainant securely locked up the church and went home. The complainant later returned and saw the church ransacked, made enquiries and discovered that the church was broken into and food items were missing.

During the investigation that followed, detectives viewed security footage that implicated Graham as the one who allegedly broke into the church by prying away a door.

He was arrested and subsequently charged, and his court date is being finalised.