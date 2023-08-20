St James man charged with triple murder Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St James Police Division have charged 28-year-old Wesley Reid, otherwise called ‘Oshane’, of Roehampton in the parish with several offences, including multiple murders, in relation to an incident that occurred in Mars, Roehampton, St James on Friday, June 2.

Reid has been charged with three counts of murder, possession of a prohibited weapon, and using a firearm to commit a felony.

The deceased were identified as 38-year-old Conroy Lawrence, otherwise called ‘Beenie’, a warehouse attendant; 38-year-old Shevan Gordon, otherwise called ‘King Kong’ and ‘Kong Terry’, a tiler; and 56-year-old Carlesley Morris, otherwise ‘Shotta’, a taxi operator, all of Roehampton, St James.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 9:20 pm, residents heard explosions and alerted them. Upon their arrival, Gordon and Lawrence were seen lying beside a shop with chop wounds to their heads, and Morris was seen in close proximity with gunshot wounds to his body.

All three men were taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

An investigation was launched, and Reid was subsequently arrested.

He was charged on Saturday, August 19 after being questioned in the presence of his attorney.

His court date has not yet been finalised.