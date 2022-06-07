St James man electrocuted while picking breadfruit | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
St James man electrocuted while picking breadfruit
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Breadfruit on a tree (Photo: iStock)

A man was on Tuesday morning electrocuted while picking breadfruit in a yard in an upscale St James community.

He has since died.

The deceased has been identified as Ashley Barrett, who was of a St James address.

Reports from the police are that shortly after 9am, Barrett was in a tree picking breadfruit at premises in the Coral Gardens community when he was electrocuted. The stick he was using reportedly came in contact with a Jamaica Public Service (JPS) high-tension wire.

He was reportedly removed from the tree by personnel from the Jamaica Constabulary Force, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and JPS.

