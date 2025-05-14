Man shot near Farmers Market Government advances youth-focused agriculture policy Education Ministry to host live session on use of FIRSTT platform Cabinet grows further: Two more ministers to be sworn in NGOs urged to take immediate action on data protection ‘Thousands’ in fear of job cuts, non-renewal of contracts, says Al-Rawi
St James man injured in robbery attempt outside his home

09 June 2025
A 62-year-old man from St James was injured during an attempted robbery outside his home on Sunday night.

Police said the incident occurred around 10:20pm on Maresse Smith Street.

The man had just parked his blue MG Trophy ZS vehicle on the roadway in front of his residence when he was approached by two unmasked men dressed in dark-coloured clothing. One of the men was armed with a knife.

According to the report, the suspects, both of African descent, grabbed the victim from his vehicle and demanded his keys. A struggle ensued during which the victim was struck multiple times to his head, mouth, and ears.

The attackers then fled the scene on foot, heading south along De Freitas Street and then onto George Cabral Street.

The victim raised an alarm and the police and emergency health services were notified.

The injured man was conveyed for medical treatment.

His condition is said to be stable. 

WPC Juman is continuing investigations.

