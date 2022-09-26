St James man linked to string of robberies nabbed Loop Jamaica

The St James police have apprehended a man who has allegedly been committing a string of armed robberies in and around the parish, some of which were caught on CCTV camera.

He is 25-year-old Akeem Bailey, otherwise called ‘Stamma’, of Albion Lane in St James. He was listed as one of the most wanted men in St James.

Bailey, who was arrested on September 23, is also known to frequent Aboukir in St Ann.

Bailey was allegedly captured in CCTV footage that went viral on social media, robbing gas station pump attendants, armed with a handgun.

Following the launch of Operation Relentless II, the St James police began several operations targeted at apprehending the parish’s wanted men. He was arrested during a high-level, intelligence-driven operation that took place in the Albion Lane community last Friday.

Bailey was charged on Monday with robbery with aggravation after giving a caution statement to investigators.

The police said he is also a suspect in a string of armed robberies committed at service stations, a hairdressing parlour and gambling houses in St James, St Ann, Trelawny, and Hanover.

Meanwhile, a number of subsidiary investigations have been initiated following Bailey’s capture. One of his associates, whose name is being withheld pending an identification parade, is also in custody after being held by the police on September 19 in a stolen motor vehicle.

The JCF is urging anyone who may have been a victim of the alleged perpetrator to report to the: St James CIB at 876 953-6191, Hanover CIB at 876 956-2304, Trelawny CIB at 876 955-2758, or the St Ann CIB at 876 972-2209.

People may also contact the JCF Tip Line at 811 or Crime Stop at 311.