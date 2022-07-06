St James man slapped with charges in teen mom’s murder | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
St James man slapped with charges in teen mom's murder
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
2 hrs ago

Devonise Nelson

The police have charged a man earlier identified as a ‘person’ of interest’ in connection with the murder of a teen mother in Denham Town, Kingston two Sundays ago.

Shawn Stanbury, otherwise called ‘Country’, of an address in Norwood, St James, has been charged with murder, accessory to murder, illegal possession of firearm, and illegal possession of ammunition in connection with the shooting death of Devonise Nelson of North Street in Kingston 14.

The 20-year-old was charged following a caution statement and interview in the presence of a Justice of the Peace.

The police said his court date is being organised.

Two other people were also being sought by the police in connection with the 17-year-old’s death, one of whom surrendered to the police, and the other, the father of Devonise’s child, is still at large.

The police, after initially listing the babyfather – 17-year-old Alejandro Joaquin Eric Murdock, otherwise called ‘Brandon’, of Kings Heights, Water Street, Kingston 14 – as a person of interest, later listed him as a wanted person.

