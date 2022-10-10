St James man suspected to have killed partner, then take own life Loop Jamaica

The St James police are theorising that a domestic dispute between two partners resulted in their deaths in Paradise Heights in the parish on Friday night.

The deceased have since been identified as 42-year-old Elleo Russell and 28-year-old Georgian Reid, a waitress of Paradise Heights, St James.

According to the Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), based on preliminary investigations, detectives believe that Russell killed his girlfriend and then took his own life at their home on Friday night.

Reports are that about 7:30 pm, residents heard a woman crying for help in the community.

The police were alerted and upon their arrival, Russell was seen lying on the verandah with stab wounds to his upper body.

The woman was found inside the house lying beside a bed.

They were both taken to the hospital, where the woman was pronounced dead and Russell died while being treated.