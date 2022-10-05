St James ‘most wanted’ man cut down in C-TOC operation in St Elizabeth Loop Jamaica

A most wanted man in St James, Oshane Earle, otherwise called ‘Motumbo’, was killed during an armed confrontation with members of the Counter-Terrorism and Organised Crime Investigations Branch (C-TOC) during a targeted operation in Goshen, St. Elizabeth earlier on Wednesday evening, the police are reporting.

An illegal firearm was reportedly taken from him.

A 14-year-old girl was also rescued by the security force team during the confrontation.

Earle was featured on the police’s ‘Wanted Wednesdays’ social media platform earlier on Wednesday, October 5, 2022.

More details are to come on the development, the police have promised.