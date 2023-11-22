St James POI fatally shot by cops after being tracked to St Mary Loop Jamaica

A St James person of interest was fatally shot by a joint police team in the parish of St Mary in the early hours of November 22, 2023.

The intelligence-led operation was comprised of members from St James and the Area 2 Operations Support Team. The law enforcers successfully located the high-profile person of interest in Mason Hall, St Mary.

The man, identified as Odane Barrett, also known as ‘Jungle’, of Bird Hill, Meggie Top in Salt Spring, St James, was a person of interest in connection with a recent double murder that ignited a major feud in the Salt Spring area.

During the operation in St Mary, the man reportedly engaged the police with gunfire, which was returned.

He sustained injuries and was transported to the Port Maria Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a release, the police said the operation represented a significant marker in its ongoing efforts under the recently implemented state of emergency (SOE) in the parish of St James. The initiative, which is expected to come to an end on Wednesday, is said to have yielded positive results.

Among the accomplishments, the police said since the start of the SOE, there has been no major crime reported in the St James division.

“We appreciate the cooperation of the community and encourage continued support and collaboration as we work together to maintain law and order in our society.

“We encourage members of the public to share any information they believe may be helpful to our investigations by calling Police Emergency at 119, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tip Line at 311, or the nearest police station