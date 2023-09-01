St James police arrest suspect in killing of five homeless persons Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Detectives in St James have arrested a suspect in relation to the murder of five homeless people between June and August of this year.

The arrest was made on Thursday, August 31 after the police used forensic evidence and technological capabilities to link the suspect to the cases.

The suspect, whose name is being withheld until he is charged, is believed to have killed all the victims by stabbing them.

Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson, made the revelation during an interview with the Jamaica Constabulary Force’s (JCF) Corporate Communications Unit (CCU).

“Due to good police work on the part of the St James police, we now have the (suspected) perpetrator in custody (and he is) still being questioned and will (likely) be charged soon,” said Anderson.

He added that the JCF has been making several breakthroughs in recent times, even with the most complex cases.

The police said more information is to follow as soon as it becomes available

