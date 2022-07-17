St James police leading in gun seizures this year | Loop Jamaica

The St James police are reporting that they have seized over 90 illegal firearms since the start of the year, which is the most across the 19 geographical police divisions.

Of that number, 18 guns and 511 rounds of ammunition were seized in the parish between the months of May and June.

During the month of May, six guns and 151 assorted rounds of ammunition were seized. This was followed by another 12 guns and 360 rounds of ammunition in June.

The disclosure was made by Superintendent Eron Samuels, head of operations in the St James Police Division, during the monthly meeting of the St James Municipal Corporation on Thursday.

“St James has seen the largest number of firearms recovered since the start of the year. We have recovered 91 weapons,” disclosed Samuels.