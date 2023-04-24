St James police list men wanted for some serious crimes in the parish Loop Jamaica

Detectives from the St James Police Division have listed the following persons as being wanted for several crimes that were committed across the parish.

They are:

Taddius Tucker, otherwise called ‘White Man’, of Norwood, St James. Tucker is wanted for a triple murder and three counts of shooting.Lorenzo Walters, otherwise called ‘Larry’, of John’s Hall, St James. Walters is wanted for a double murder and wounding with intent. Keston Bertrand, otherwise called ‘Cas’. Bertrand is wanted for murder.Shaneil Lutan of Farm Heights, St James. Lutan is wanted for two counts of murder, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition, and escaping lawful custody.Kenroy Roach, otherwise called ‘Ticka’, of Hampton district, St James. He is wanted for murder.Siroyan Brown, otherwise called ‘Spider’, of Catherine Hall, St James. He is of dark complexion and is about 165 centimetres (five feet five inches) tall. He is wanted for murder.Marshall Dillion, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, of Norwood in St James. He is of brown complexion, about183 centimetres (six feet) tall, and sports a dreadlock hairstyle. He is wanted for murder.Shaneil Lutan

The St James police have indicated their determination to rid the parish’s streets of criminals, and have extend gratitude to members of the public for their support in assisting to keep communities safe.

Persons are also being reminded that it is a crime to harbour a fugitive.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigations relative the listed persons is being asked to contact the Montego Bay police at 876-953-6191, Crime Stop at 311, the NIB Tipline at 811, the police 119 number, or the nearest police station.