St James woman held in raid by Fugitive Apprehension team, US officers Loop Jamaica

Members of the Jamaica Fugitive Apprehension team along with authorities from the United States apprehended a female wanted on a warrant for extradition during an operation in St James on Friday.

According to the police the female was wanted for questioning in relation to a murder and other serious crimes in the United States.

Officials from the Lottery Scam Task Force also participated in the raid.

Reports are that at about 430 am, a team of officers went to the Greenwood section of St James where they carried out a search of a house where the female and another man were seen.

The female was taken into custody pending an extradition hearing.