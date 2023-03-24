St Lucia Government to pay millions in backpay to public servants

Black Immigrant Daily News

The St. Lucia government Wednesday said it will disburse an estimated EC$11.5 million (One EC dollar=US$0.37 cents) in outstanding arrears to public servants.

A statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said that the negotiations between the umbrella Trade Union Federation [TUF] and the Government Negotiating Team [GNT] had resulted in two collective agreements being reached for the periods 2016 – 2019 and 2019 – 2022 respectively.

“These agreements included wage and salary increases,” the statement said, noting that although the conclusion of the negotiations predates the present administration and, despite the global economic challenges and inflationary pressures on government revenue, Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre is “happy to oblige and decided to honor the two collective agreements.

“The disbursement of outstanding back-pay for the period 2019 – 2022 which totals EC$11.5 million for both active and non-active public servants is scheduled to commence on March 23, 2023.

“Moreover, public servants currently benefit from a one per cent wage and salary increase which took effect in April 2022. And, in December 2022, active and non-active public servants collectively received EC$6.8 million in back pay from the government,” the statement added.

The statement said that the government remains committed to working with the TUF to foster “mutually respectful industrial relations to ensure stability and promote productivity in the public service”.

Donate At Caribbean News Service, we do not charge for our content and we want to keep it that way. We are seeking support from individuals and organisations so we can continue our work & develop CNS further.

NewsAmericasNow.com