St Lucia on alert for monkeypox after case on flight | Loop Jamaica

A crew member on a flight to St Lucia tested positive for the monkeypox virus.

In a statement Monday, the country’s Chief Medical Officer, Dr Sharon Belmar-George, disclosed that St Lucia’s Epidemiology Department within the Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs received an alert by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) about the positive result.

“The crew member did not disembark from the flight,” Dr Belmar-George said.

She also reminded citizens that monkeypox has not been confirmed in Saint Lucia to date.

“As a precautionary measure, the Ministry of Health requests that anyone with a recent travel history to self-monitor for the onset of flu-like symptoms including fever, rash, headache, and muscle ache,” the Chief Medical Officer said.

In relation to the alert about the positive test result of the crew member, Dr Belmar-George said, as obtained with infectious diseases, the required contact tracing process is being undertaken by Ministry of Health’s the contact tracing team.

“All identified contacts of the case shall be contacted by the Ministry of Health and placed in quarantine and monitored over a 21-day period,” she said.

With the significant increase in the number of cases of monkeypox that have been confirmed globally in recent weeks, she said St Lucia has strengthened its capacity to manage individuals who are either suspected or confirmed cases of the virus.

“The protocols which are in place for COVID-19 have been modified to allow for the management of monkeypox. Any person exposed to monkeypox shall be placed in quarantine and monitored by the Home Monitoring Team of clinicians,” Dr Belmar-George said.

According to a World Health Organization report, more than 2,100 cases of monkeypox have been confirmed globally, with at least one death.