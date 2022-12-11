St Mary cops warn business owners to be weary of who they employ Loop Jamaica

The St Mary police are warning business operators and citizens to exercise caution this Christmas season amid a noticeable spike in robberies in the parish.

For head of the St Mary police, Superintendent Bobette Morgan-Simpson, business owners should ensure that they carry out the appropriate background checks on persons they employ, especially those from adjoining parishes.

Speaking at the monthly sitting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation in the parish capital of Port Maria on Thursday, Morgan-Simpson said the police are suspicious of some of those persons, based on some trends that have been observed by law enforcement officers.

She pointed to business establishments where gambling and poker boxes are a feature, noting that “those places are even being targeted more than ever”.

The parish’s top cop explained that in the case of some employees, “They (employees) will set up persons to take the money, or they will just ‘borrow’ the money, and then they will cry out for robbery, and then they make a report, and then they are not able to account properly for the money.”

Morgan-Simpson also warned person who are using ply boards to make small shops, to be careful, as the establishments are easy targets for shop breakers.

“We continue to have persons opening little shops using ply boards and putting in expensive stuff in there; expensive liquor, monitor boxes, those stuff.

“It is so easy for the criminals to go and tear it down and tek it out,” she cautioned.

For the general public, the St Mary police commander highlighted the prevalence of car stealing during the yuletide season.

As such, she said persons should secure their properties, pointing out that criminals also want what they have at home, and not only what they have in their physical possession.

“So, be careful and lock up properly. If you’re not going to be there (at home) in the nights, leave a light on, (and) leave a radio on – make it appear that someone is there,” advised Morgan-Simpson.