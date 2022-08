Thirty-six-year-old Oral Murphy, otherwise called ‘Ziggy’, a farmer and shopkeeper of Fontabelle, Oracabessa, St Mary was stabbed to death during a dispute in his community on Thursday.

Reports from the Port Maria police are that about 1:30pm, Murphy was in his community when an argument developed between him and another man. Murphy was stabbed during the dispute, the police said. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A suspect is now in custody, however the police have not released his name.