St Mary man booked for allegedly raping girl while visiting her family | Loop Jamaica

A 46-year-old construction worker remains in police custody after being accused of raping a minor while visiting her family members in White Hall, St Mary earlier this month.

Fitzroy Cooper, otherwise called ‘Teeko’, of Frazerhood, Highgate in the parish, was charged late last week with rape and sexual touching of a child.

The allegations are that about 4pm on Friday, July 8, Cooper went to visit some family friends and during the visit, he was at the home alone with a teen girl.

Further reports from the police are that Cooper allegedly entered the minor’s room and sexually assaulted her.

A report was made to the police, who subsequently launched a probe into the matter.

Cooper was detained on Thursday of this week, and charged following an identification parade.

The police said his court date is being finalised.