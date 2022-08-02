St Mary mom charged with wounding babyfather Loop Jamaica

A 35-year-old St Mary woman has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident two months ago in Fontabelle district in the parish.

She has been identified by the police as Ramona Johnson, otherwise called ‘Mona’, of Oxford district in Free Hill, also in St Mary following an incident at Fontabelle district in the Parish on Wednesday, June 1.

Reports from the police are that about 7:20pm on June 1, the accused went to the residence of her child’s father to pick up the infant.

She allegedly attacked the baby’s father with a pair of scissors, took the child and left.

Moments after, the man reportedly realised that he had been stabbed in his back. The police said he was transported to the hospital where he was admitted and treated for a punctured lung.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged on July 31. Her court date is being finalised, the police