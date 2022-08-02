St Mary mom charged with wounding babyfather Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St Mary mom charged with wounding babyfather Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

St Mary mom charged with wounding babyfather

GraceKennedy’s half-year revenues up $9.2 billion

Jamaicans urged not to take freedom for granted

Man shot dead on Emancipation Day as gunmen invade home in Hanover

World U20 Championships: Day 2 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 2

McCoy’s 6-17 sets up West Indies T20 win over India

PM says ‘food freedom’ a priority amid plans to increase land access

119 emergency number back in operation

Man arrested after gun found in dresser

Shane E to be questioned by cops on Tuesday

Tuesday Aug 02

29?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

8 minutes ago

(Photo: iStock)

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A 35-year-old St Mary woman has been charged with wounding with intent following an incident two months ago in Fontabelle district in the parish.

She has been identified by the police as Ramona Johnson, otherwise called ‘Mona’, of Oxford district in Free Hill, also in St Mary following an incident at Fontabelle district in the Parish on Wednesday, June 1.

Reports from the police are that about 7:20pm on June 1, the accused went to the residence of her child’s father to pick up the infant.

She allegedly attacked the baby’s father with a pair of scissors, took the child and left.

Moments after, the man reportedly realised that he had been stabbed in his back. The police said he was transported to the hospital where he was admitted and treated for a punctured lung.

Johnson was subsequently arrested and charged on July 31. Her court date is being finalised, the police

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Jamaica News

St Mary mom charged with wounding babyfather

Business

GraceKennedy’s half-year revenues up $9.2 billion

Jamaica News

16-year-old female from Kingston reported missing

More From

Sport

World U20 Champs: Davison, Bouwahjgie easily qualify for 100m semis

Letsile Tebogo of Botswana, the stand-out performer, heading into Cali has already stamped his authority with a championship record of 10 seconds flat

Sport

See also

Sunshine Girls dominate South Africa at commonwealth Games

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls made it two victories from two games on day three of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England after defeating South Africa 68-49 in Pool A on Saturday.
The resul

Sport

Commonwealth Games: Sunshine Girls maul Barbados to remain unbeaten

Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls crushed Caribbean neighbours Barbados to win their third straight game in Pool A of the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England on Monday.
Playing at the NEC Arena,

Jamaica News

Three killed an hour apart in two Hanover gun attacks

Three people were murdered in two separate incidents, about a hour apart, in Hanover early on Emancipation Day.
The police have not yet released the identities of the deceased.
Reports are that

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 1 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 1

Now that the latest generation of senior champions has been crowned, the attention turns to the stars of the future as the World Athletics U20 Championships in Cali, Colombia gets under way

Sport

World U20 Championships: Day 2 schedule for Jamaican athletes, Aug 2

Below is Tuesday’s schedule for Jamaican athletes at the World Under-20 Championships in Cali, Colombia.
MORNING SESSION
Women’s 400m Heats – 9:35 am
Dejanea Oakley (Heat 4)
Rickianna Rus

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols