St Mary water projects to start in 2024/25 financial year Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, responds to questions posed during Wednesday’s (March 6) sitting of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives. With Samuda are Chair for the New Social Housing Programme Oversight Committee, Judith Robb Walters (left), and Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Arlene Williams. (Photo: JIS)

Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Senator Matthew Samuda, has informed that elements of the Mason Hall water project in St Mary will commence in less than two months.

“There are elements that are tied to the CDB (Caribbean Development Bank) funding but, certainly, some of the distribution network will commence in two months.

“The other elements – we expect to complete the design work associated with same this year. That project will last some 24 months from commencement to completion,” Samuda said.

He was responding to a question posed during the second day of the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives sitting on Wednesday (March 6) at Gordon House, where members are reviewing the 2024/25 Estimates of Expenditure.

The Mason Hall water project will see some five million gallons of water being lifted from the White River to solve challenges being experienced by several communities in accessing the resource.

These include Tower Isle, Rio Nuevo, Charles Town, Three Hills, Valley Bush, Mango Valley, Friendship Hall Galina, Oracabessa, Spicy Grove, Boscobel, Hamilton Mountain, Huddersfield and Wentworth.

Additionally, Samuda said the Wentworth piping project will start at some point this year, “but not in two months”.

