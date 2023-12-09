St Mary woman charged with infanticide after disposing of twin babies Loop Jamaica

The St Mary police have arrested and charged a 33-year-old woman with two counts of infanticide for allegedly killing her newborn twins.

She has been identified as Taneisha Richardson of Banju Hill in Days Mountain in the eastern Jamaica parish.

According to the police, the newborns were killed at home by Richardson sometime between November 18 and 20.

Allegations are that the mother gave birth to twins and, after cutting their umbilical cords with a scissors, placed them in a shopping bag and disposed of them.

A report was made to the police and, following investigations, Richardson reportedly gave a caution statement admitting to the crime and was subsequently arrested and charged.

Her court date has not yet been finalised.

Infanticide, which is rare in Jamaica, involves the killing of a child usually less than a year old. In some jurisdictions, it specifically points to the mother killing the child.

This is the second suspected case of infanticide being reported in Jamaica in recent days.

A 28-year-old St James woman has been accused of throwing her five-month-old daughter to her death from the third floor of their home in Barrett Town in Montego Bay.

The woman, who has since been hospitalised, is reported to have then consumed bleach before jumping from the second floor of the building, all after getting into an argument with the child’s father.