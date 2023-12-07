St Thomas cops hold 6 suspected illegal migrants from Haiti, Brazil Loop Jamaica

St Thomas cops hold 6 suspected illegal migrants from Haiti, Brazil
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Jamaica News
Loop News

2 hrs ago

A file photo of police on operation.

Three women and three children, who the police suspect entered Jamaica illegally from Haiti, were found at a location in Leith Hall district, St Thomas, on Wednesday.

The women and the children, ages four, five and 11, were taken to the Morant Bay Police Station for processing.

The other occupants of the premises, who the police believe were harbouring the illegal immigrants, were also taken to the station for processing.

Reports from the police are that law enforcers conducted a special operation in the area on Wednesday morning, as they believed people from Haiti and Brazil who entered Jamaica illegally were in hiding in the community.

The police said during the search, the foreigners were found at premises occupied by a man. Five other men were also found at the premises.

Reports from the police are that the foreigners were unable to provide a “satisfactory account” that they entered the island legally. They were all taken to the Morant Bay Police Station for processing.

