St Thomas labourer crushed to death on work site

A construction worker is dead after he was crushed by a cement mixing truck in what is being described as a freak accident on the China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC) compound in Golden Grove, St Thomas, on Monday.

Dead is Omar Menns, 45, a labourer of Hampton Court Meadows in Golden Grove.

Reports are that about 10:59am on Monday, Menns was in the process of clearing hardened concrete from the mixing tank on a motor truck.

The motor truck’s mixing tank reportedly turned clockwise, which pulled the now deceased under the mixing tank, crushing him.

The police are investigating.