St Thomas man gets minimum 10 years for incest, having sex with minor | Loop Jamaica

A St Thomas man who admitted to engaging in sexual acts with an underaged female family member is to serve a minimum of 10 years in prison.

The convict’s identity was not disclosed to protect the identity of the victim.

The man, who appeared in the St Thomas Circuit Court last Thursday, pleaded guilty to four counts of incest and having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

High Court judge, Justice Martin Gayle, sentenced him to six years on each count of incest, and 15 years in prison for having sexual intercourse with a person under the age of 16.

The sentences are to run concurrently and will see him serving 15 years.

However, the judge ordered that the convict serve 10 years of the sentence before being eligible for parole consideration.

The man was charged for the offences in July 2019, following a probe by the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse.

Justice Gayle also instructed at the sentencing hearing that his name be entered in the island’s sex offender’s registry.