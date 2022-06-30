St Thomas man shot dead while sitting on veranda | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
Home
Local News
St Thomas man shot dead while sitting on veranda | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Breaking News

OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices

Jamaicans take up $2,500 incentive to sign up for Jam-Dex

JMEA warns Bank of Jamaica against further rate hikes for 2022

England pick Jos Buttler as captain of T20 and ODI teams

NARROW ESCAPE: Shock and panic as coaster bus bursts into flames

‘Razor’ Ruddock to headline exhibition fight at Sabina Park

Heightened drain cleaning for hurricane season- PM

‘This, too, will pass,’ says PM amid rising cost of living

Eleven held as cops seize 2 guns, ammo in St Catherine SOE raids

St Thomas man shot dead while sitting on veranda

Thursday Jun 30

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

5 hrs ago

Odain Thompson was shot dead on Wednesday night at his home in Heatease, St Thomas.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

A St Thomas man was shot dead while sitting on his veranda on Wednesday night.

He has been identified as Odain Thompson, 32, of Pancho Lane, Heartease, in Yallahs.

Reports from the police are that about 10pm, Odain was sitting on his veranda with other individuals when men entered the premises and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

No one else was injured in the gun attack.

Loop News has also learnt that Odain’s brother, Alwayne Thompson, was recently fatally shot by the police.

Alwayne was one of two men fatally shot by a policeman in St Thomas on April 30 in a reported gunfight along the Albion main road in St Thomas, while the cop was reportedly heading to work.

Related Article

The police have not yet established a motive for Odain’s murder.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

World News

OPEC+ oil boost likely not much help to high gasoline prices

Business

Jamaicans take up $2,500 incentive to sign up for Jam-Dex

Business

JMEA warns Bank of Jamaica against further rate hikes for 2022

More From

Jamaica News

From being kidnapped and robbed to imprisonment

…Kevaughn Irving tells all in ‘Prescription to Prison’

See also

Jamaica News

Submachine gun, ammo, ballistic vest bagged on Love Lane in Clarendon

A Kel-Tec submachine gun with a magazine containing fourteen .40 calibre rounds of ammunition was seized in a joint operation carried out by the Clarendon police and members of the military on Wednesd

Jamaica News

20-y-o farmer charged with 55-y-o female shopkeeper’s murder

The Darliston police in Westmoreland have charged 20-year-old Justine Barnes, a farmer of Pike district in the parish, with the murder of a 55-year-year-old female shopkeeper on Saturday, May 14.
R

Jamaica News

‘6 held in speeding car’ after reported robbery

Popular vlogger among alleged perpetrators

Jamaica News

Danger averted: Child saved from harm by alert cops and motorists

Parents of a young child are thanking a set of alert motorists and members of the Mounted Troop Division in the Jamaica Constabulary Force for the steps that they took to rescue the toddler,&nbsp

Entertainment

R Kelly sentenced to 30 years in sex trafficking case

Fallen R&B superstar R Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in prison Wednesday for using his fame to subject young fans — some just children — to systematic sexual abuse.
Through tears and anger, s

Jamaica Inquirer Copyright Protected - Created with ❤️ by Rapidsols