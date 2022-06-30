St Thomas man shot dead while sitting on veranda | Loop Jamaica

A St Thomas man was shot dead while sitting on his veranda on Wednesday night.

He has been identified as Odain Thompson, 32, of Pancho Lane, Heartease, in Yallahs.

Reports from the police are that about 10pm, Odain was sitting on his veranda with other individuals when men entered the premises and opened gunfire hitting him several times.

No one else was injured in the gun attack.

Loop News has also learnt that Odain’s brother, Alwayne Thompson, was recently fatally shot by the police.

Alwayne was one of two men fatally shot by a policeman in St Thomas on April 30 in a reported gunfight along the Albion main road in St Thomas, while the cop was reportedly heading to work.

The police have not yet established a motive for Odain’s murder.