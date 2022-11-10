St Thomas organic farmers tackle food insecurity, climate change Loop Jamaica

Farmers in St Thomas are working together to promote more sustainable farming practices through a regenerative agroforestry project that will see healthier soil, sustainable livelihoods and the development of an agrotourism product for the parish.

The Regenerative Organic Agroforestry Programme – funded by the European Union (EU) – is being implemented by the Source Farm Foundation and Ecovillage.

It combines elements from organic farming, holistic management, restoration ecology and permaculture and is being executed across 10 farms within the parish in collaboration with the Forestry Department.

The idea is to improve the quality of the soil while diversifying crop production to improve both earnings and the sustainability of livelihoods, Source Farm Director, Nicola Shirley-Phillips told Loop News.

The farmers will also eventually transition to growing tropical fruits, given the ready markets in, for example, North America, and will host farm tours through the agrotourism element of the project.

“I get calls all the time from people in the US. We could make more money off our tropical fruits versus our cash crops because they want our tropical fruits and we are just a few miles from Miami so we could ship our produce,” Shirley-Phillips said of the prospects.

Through the regenerative element of the project, farmers intercrop fruit trees with cash crops “and it is also better because we will have leaves falling to build the soil and fruit availability. It’s a whole win. It is better for our environment than doing this cash crop which we could never compete [against] the US with,” she said.

Programme officer for the EU delegation to Jamaica, Belize, The Bahamas, Turks and Caicos and Cayman, Andr? Fache shares a light moment with Source Farm Director, Nicola Shirley-Phillips during a recent site visit to organic farms in St Thomas.

Since Jamaica does not have “deep soil pockets” found in other territories, farmers need to include soil nourishment practices that will result in soil build-up over time, she said.

“Our soil is very thin so we need to have leaves breaking down so we are continually building the soil. With the regenerative project, we tell our farmers ‘do your cash crop and then transition your farm to tree crop,'” Shirley-Phillips said.

The regenerative approach of intercropping cash crops with fruit trees also allows the farmers to care for and check on the fruit trees while tending to their cash crops.

The Source Farm Foundation and Ecovillage are also working with the Jamaica Social Investment Fund (JSIF) to develop the agrotourism component of the project which will see the farms hosting tours and marketing their value-added products.

“We wrote a project with JSIF around that concept so once they can release the funds then each farm will be getting resources to set up [amenities] such as post-harvest space, hand washing stations and fruit tasting statins,” she said.

“Each of the farms has different products that they make like teas, honey and preserves. People will be able to come on the farm tours and taste the products and walk the farms,” she said.

The farms have also worked with Florida State University to map their fields and crops and have developed an app that helps them to keep track of trees planted and collect data on growing conditions.