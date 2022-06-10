St Thomas residents charged in relation to over $1 million phone theft | Loop Jamaica

Two St Thomas residents who allegedly stole over $1 million worth of electronic devices from a phone repair store on Queen Street in Morant Bay in the parish on March 10 this year, have been charged by the police.

Charged with shop breaking, larceny and receiving stolen property are 41-year-old Ricky Francis, otherwise called ‘Bling’, a higgler of Queen Street, Morant Bay, while Andrine Scott, otherwise called ‘Rasta’, a 36- year-old higgler of Church Corner, Morant Bay, has been charged with receiving stolen property.

Reports are that about 1pm, Francis pried open a window at the side of a store and stole:

o 65 cellular phones

o Two tablets

o One cell phone case

He then reportedly exited the building using the same window.

The stolen items are valued at over $1,200,000.

On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the police, armed with a warrant, conducted a search of Francis’s home, during which a Galaxy A03 cellular phone was reportedly found.

Scott, who was in the company of Francis at the time of the search, was found in possession of a Techno Spark 2022 cellular phone.

Both phones were identified by the complainant as items that were stolen from his shop.

Francis and Scott were charged on June 10, 2022.

They are to appear in court on Wednesday, June 15.