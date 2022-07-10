St Thomas rocked by second double murder in less than two days | Loop Jamaica

St Thomas was rocked by another double murder on Saturday, the second in less than two days, when a taxi operator and a shop operator were killed in Seaforth.

The deceased are 41-year-old Germaine Jeffery, also a businessman, and 50-year-old Denise Bell, both from Soho Hill in the parish.

A report from the police’s Corporate Communications Unit (CCU) said about 10:25 pm, the two persons were in a Subaru motorcar when they were shot and killed by gunmen.

They were later pronounced dead at hospital.

A motive for the killing has not been established by the police.

Their killings came after a double killing on Friday in Yallahs, St Thomas, which claimed the lives of 18-year-old Jedine Carr, a national female footballer, and 21-year-old taxi operator, Andrew Mullings.

It was reported that about 4:45 pm on Friday, Mullings was driving a Toyota Corolla motorcar with Carr and two men as passengers.

The men opened gunfire, hitting both Carr and Mullings.

The vehicle ended up crashing, and the men escaped.

Both the footballer and the taxi driver were pronounced dead at hospital.

The police are theorising that Mullings may have been the target of the gun attack.

The gunmen remain at large.