Stacey McKenzie ‘Walk Camp’ positively impacts inner-city girls Loop Jamaica

Jamaican-born international supermodel Stacey McKenzie is committed to paying it forward in a meaningful way.

The TV personality, motivational speaker and runway coach has found an avenue through which she can empower young Jamaican girls.

She recently hosted The Walk Camp Jamaica where she engaged inner-city girls in tasks designed to develop self-awareness and self-esteem through mentorship and other activities.

The initiative originated in Canada before hitting Jamaican shores. McKenzie felt compelled to invest in the youth of her homeland, and why not start with young women and girls?

One of the camp participants demonstrated her selfie video skills during a session lead by media personality and communication executive Amashika Lorne.

The camp, which was in its third staging, was held at the Half Way Tree Primary School and was free to participants who were mentored not only by McKenzie but by her esteemed peers, who eagerly gave of their time and expertise to coach the girls who became like little sisters to them.

Some of the mentors included dancer/choreographer Orville Hall; singer Nadine Sutherland; radio personality Nikki Z; author, communication and PR consultant Amashika Lorne; TV producer Sharon Schroeter; businesswoman Tina Matalon and TV producer Odessa Chambers.

Amashika Lorne commented on the ease of her commitment to the cause, noting that everyone should make some time to pay it forward.

“When Stacey approached me, I was excited to be on board… I took the opportunity to share with the girls various tools and skill sets pertaining to media and marketing such as creating videos with a message; current affairs and brand messaging plus personalised activities that include reinforcing self-acceptance.”

Podcast and radio host, Syntyche Clarke, posed with the camp participants.

Lorne believes that the mentorship of young girls is an ideal medium to nurture and mould the next generation of businesswomen, models and entrepreneurs.

McKenzie, who grew up on Slipe Pen Road in Kingston while living in Jamaica, shared that she established the camp as a means of inspiring girls and providing that much-needed hope that can possibly change the lives of children in communities often marginalized and neglected.

“Whenever I’d come home to Jamaica and while I was in Canada, I would go back to these neighbourhoods and speak to the kids. One day when I was talking in my old neighbourhood, this little one came up to me and said, ‘You’re the only one that ever comes back and looks for us.'”

These words would forever be imprinted in her heart and later motivated her to try and play an active role in giving back to her communities.

Pamela Powell (C) took charge of all things related to etiquette with the 2022 The Walk Camp participants before posing for a group photo.

Through McKenzie’s ‘Walk Camp’ the girls are exposed to several mentors from various fields of fashion, media, business, health and entrepreneurship, who share with them their own stories and what it took for them to achieve success in their respective fields.

The mentors facilitate the girls having a personal experience wherein they see and interact face-to-face with actual persons they may otherwise not have access to.

“My company ‘Walk This Way Workshop’ was modelled after me as I am known for my walk. We train new, aspiring models to take the industry by storm, but later on, when I created The Walk Camp, I wanted it to be a more powerful platform for the participants to realise and cultivate their inner strength. We can acknowledge that they will have challenges and obstacles along their journey as that is life, what they then need to learn is the necessary tools to allow them to overcome these obstacles and persevere.”

Some of the girls who participated in the camp endorsed the plethora of activities they were exposed to and said that they were excited to put some of what they learned into action.

For young Jada Williams, the best thing about the ‘Walk Camp’ was the mentors.

“I found their stories very interesting. Their stories amazed me because of their careers as they are actresses, models, authors and singers and this has made me gain so much confidence, and I would like to thank Aunty Stacey for that.”

For Shamara Thompson, the ‘Walk Camp’ impacted her in a powerful and positive way.

“The camp has helped me by empowering me and helping me to believe in myself and be a better version of myself. It pushes me to never give up like how Auntie Stacey never gave up or she wouldn’t be where she’s at today, I enjoyed the camp and hope to go back next year.”