Stafanie Taylor jumps to ninth in batting rankings | Loop Jamaica

West Indies captain Stafanie Taylor and opener Hayley Matthews both moved up in the women’s One-Day International (ODI) rankings, following the recently-cancelled Women’s World Cup Qualifiers.

After leading West Indies to a six-wicket victory against Ireland on November 24 in Harare, Taylor moved up to ninth in the women’s batting list, while holding on to fourth place in the allrounder rankings.

The Jamaican was at her consistent best against Ireland, taking the prized wicket of Eimear Richardson in a spell of two for 15. Chasing 160, Taylor scored an unbeaten 41 from 54 balls in the six-wicket win. In the successful chase, Taylor leapfrogged Heather Knight, Rachael Haynes, and Laura Wolvaardt to move to ninth.

South Africa’s Lizelle Lee is leading the batting rankings with 761 points, ahead of Australia’s Alyssa Healy (750 points).

Matthews was miserly in her bowling performance in the same match, removing Ireland captain Laura Delany and Orla Prendergast in the same over, finishing with two for 20 from her 10-over allotment.

The Barbadian picked up a career-best 272 ranking points in the allrounder list, joining Katherine Brunt and Jess Jonassen in a three-way tie at eighth.

South Africa’s Marizanne Kapp is the leading allrounder with 384 points ahead of England’s Natalie Sciver (372).

Players from Zimbabwe and Pakistan also made big moves off the back of Qualifier action.

Bowlers stood out for the tournament hosts, with Sharne Mayers (+24), Francisca Chipare (+14), and Loreen Tshuma (+18) all making significant movement in the rankings despite a defeat to Javeria Khan’s side. For Pakistan, Sadia Iqbal (+14) and Fatima Sana (+16) also impressed, with Anam Amin (+8) climbing to 32 on the bowling rankings.

On Saturday, the women’s ODI World Cup qualifying event in Zimbabwe was called off after travel restrictions were imposed on large parts of southern Africa following the detection of a new COVID-19 variant, called Omicron, in the region.