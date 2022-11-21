Staff protest alleged assault of vice-principal at Ocho Rios Primary Loop Jamaica

Disgruntled teachers at Ocho Rios Primary School in St Ann walked off the job on Monday, protesting the alleged assault of a vice-principal by a parent on the school compound.

According to reports, a teacher confiscated a student’s cell phone after it was used in class. The device was subsequently handed over to the vice-principal.

It is alleged that another student contacted the mother of the child whose phone was taken.

On arriving at the school, the mother reportedly attempted to retrieve the cell phone from the vice-principal, who resisted her attempts.

A tussle reportedly ensued between the parent and the senior educator.

Teachers at the institution later protested at the gates of the school compound, arming themselves with placards bearing the words ‘Teacher violence’ and ‘Stop abusing teachers’, among other expressions.

Said one of the protesting educators: “We are all frustrated and we are standing in solidarity with our teacher.

“In fact, it is a vice-principal and this has happened. This cannot continue, and it cannot continue,” the female teacher told reporters.

More information is to come on the development.