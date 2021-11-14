Stan Smith vacays in Portland, Jamaica, checks in at Roots 21! | Loop Jamaica

While on the Rock, vacationing, English singer-songwriter Sam Smith was spotted at Roots 21 Bar & Kitchen in Port Antonio, Portland.

Loop Lifestyle gathered the How Do You Sleep? crooner is taking some time off to work on his upcoming album while he repaired at Geejam Hotel in the parish.

A member of Sam’s party confirmed that the singer primarily ate wings and garlic bread, smoked ‘a whole lot of Jacana weed’, and his favourite cocktail from the bar at Geejam is the Tingaling.

It was also said that Smith visited Boston Bay – another section of Portland, known primarily for jerk fare – went rafting on the Rio Grande, quoting that ‘the rafting was magical’ and ‘loved, loved, loved’ lunch from Miss Belinda at Belinda’s Riverside Restaurant.

The Brit artist, who became popular in 2014 with the ballad Lay Me Down, left the island on Friday after a 14-day stay at Geejam.

Last night, however, a photo of Smith and a guest was posted on Roots 21’s Instagram page.

Roots 21 – which happens to be one of the most active watering holes in the parish – has been a dining spot for the likes of dancehall artiste Chi Ching Ching, Usain Bolt, Sizzla Kalonji, and others who wish to go unnamed.