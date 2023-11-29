Stanley Motta led gains on Tuesday Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Stanley Motta led gains on Tuesday

Stanley Motta Limited led Tuesday’s gains on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

Stanley gained 13 per cent to close at $6.01. The stock is trading well above its one-year low of $4, but also below its one-year high of $7.10.

The day’s top gain was followed by Sagicor Select Funds Manufacturing up 11 per cent to $0.61, and Eppley Limited up 9.0 per cent to $46.34.

On the other hand, the top declining stocks were Ironrock Insurance down 22 per cent to $2.06, iCreate down 20 per cent to $0.61, and Eppley preference shares down 12 per cent to $5.64.

The market continues to grapple with high-interest rates. The combined Index closed lower by 3,283 points to 325,262 points. The junior market closed lower down 4.96 points to 3,704 points, and the Main index closed down by 3,454 points to 312,226 points.

