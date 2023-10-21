STATHS and St George’s College remain perfect in Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

Last year’s runners-up, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and St George’s College, remained perfect at the end of the first round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup competition on Saturday.

STATHS concluded their first-round journey with a 2-0 victory at Excelsior High, securing a perfect record of 30 points from 10 games in Group D. Excelsior settled for the second spot, trailing by six points.

Both teams had already secured their passage to the second round. Goals from Leon Brown, who notched his 13th of the season, and Ajetae Marshall, sealed the deal for STATHS.

At Emmett Park, St George’s College, the home team, continued their stellar performance with a 3-0 victory over Campion College in Group G, also finishing the first round with a perfect 30 points. Campion College secured the second spot with 22 points.

The Manning Cup’s leading scorer, Brian Burkett, notched his 17th goal of the season, and other strikes from Matthew Spence and Tae-Sean Oneil secured the win for the ‘Light Blues’ of North Street.

Kingston College (KC) closed out the first round of Group A with a 2-1 victory over Charlie Smith High at the Stadium East field, securing their ninth win in 10 games.

The famed ‘Purples’ of North Street topped the group with 28 points, their sole setback being a 1-1 draw with Calabar High. Hydel High secured the second position with 24 points, overcoming Calabar High 2-0 at Royals Lakes in St Catherine. Calabar retained fourth place with 14 points.

Penwood High notched their first points of the season by defeating Camperdown High 2-1 in a clash between the bottom two teams at Alpha Boys’ School. Camperdown concluded the first round with four points.

Over in Group B, Tivoli Gardens secured the biggest victory on the day by overwhelming the visiting Cumberland High with an 11-0 scoreline. Kingston Technical High School (KTHS) blanked Spanish Town High 4-0, while defending champions Jamaica College (JC) delivered a 9-0 thrashing to the visiting Meadowbrook High.

JC topped the group with 27 points, five ahead of second-place Tivoli Gardens, which amassed 22 points, and third-place KTHS, finishing with 21 points.

The top two teams from each of the seven groups, along with the four best third-placed teams, will advance to the second round.

SATURDAY’S RESULTS

Group AHydel 2 Calabar 0KC 2 Charlie Smith 1Camperdown 1 Penwood 2

Group BTivoli 11 Cumberland 0Spanish Town 0 Kingston Technical 12JC 9 Meadowbrook 0

Group DExcelsior 0 STATHS 2

Group FSt George’s College 3 Campion College 0