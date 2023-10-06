STATHS and Tivoli Gardens remain unbeaten in ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup Loop Jamaica

Last season’s beaten finalists, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS) and Tivoli Gardens High, extended their unbeaten streak with comfortable wins in the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition on Friday.

Wolmer’s Boys and Vauxhall High also completed victories after their games ended prematurely earlier in the week as a result of rain.

STATHS secured a 4-0 victory over Clan Carthy in their return leg fixture at the Boys’ Town football field, while Tivoli Gardens High triumphed 4-2 over Meadowbrook High at Tivoli.

The game between Tivoli Gardens High and Meadowbrook High was interrupted earlier in the week due to rain, with Tivoli leading 3-1 at the time.

Jhamal Bygrace opened the scoring for STATHS in the 30th minute, and goals from Jloyd Smith, Andre Salmon, and an own goal by D’Angelo McCaw sealed the win for the team under the guidance of coach Phillip Williams. This victory mirrored their 4-0 win when the teams met in the first leg at Alpha Boys School on September 16.

STATHS continued their impressive form, securing their seventh consecutive win. They hold a comfortable six-point lead in Group D. Excelsior High, in second place, defeated Tarrant 4-0, accumulating 15 points from six games, while third-place Bridgeport High secured a 4-0 victory against Cedar Grove High at Dunbeholden.

In Group B, Tivoli Gardens High moved four points clear of defending champions Jamaica College after their 4-2 victory against Meadowbrook High. Tivoli Gardens High maintained their unbeaten record with 13 points, achieved through four wins and a draw.

In Group G, Wolmer’s Boys completed their fixture against Papine High with a 2-0 win. This victory propelled the team from Heroes Circle in Kingston to 15 points from six games, leading the group by three points. St Jago High sit in second place with 12 points from five games, enjoying a four-point advantage over Vauxhall High, which secured a 2-0 victory against Donald Quarrie High.

FRIDAY’S RESULTS

Group ACharlie Smith 2 Camperdown 1

Group BTivoli 4 Meadowbrook 2

Group CDunoon 3 Greater Portmore 0

Group DBridgeport 4 Cedar Gove 0STATHS 4 Clan Carthy 0Tarrant 0 Excelsior 4

Group GPapine 0 Wolmer’s 2Vauxhall 2 Donald Quarrie 0

SATURDAY’S GAMES

Group ACalabar vs Hydel at Calabar at 3:00 pm

Group FJose Marti vs Campion at Jose Marti at 2:00 pmWaterford vs St George’s College at Waterford at 1:00 pm

Group GAscot vs St Jago at Dunbeholden at 3:00 pm