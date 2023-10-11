STATHS and Wolmer’s secure first two spots in Manning Cup second round Loop Jamaica

Last season’s runner-up, St Andrew Technical High School (STATHS), and Wolmer’s Boys have become the first teams to secure berths in the second round of the ISSA/Digicel Manning Cup football competition following Wednesday’s matches.

STATHS clinched their second-round spot with a commanding 7-0 victory at Tarrant High, while Wolmer’s advanced following a 6-0 triumph against Ascot High at Mico College.

STATHS extended their winning streak to eight games, amassing 24 points in Group D, ensuring a top-two finish after the preliminary round. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-placed teams (a total of 16 teams), will advance to the second round of the competition.

STATHS’ lead can only be threatened by Excelsior High, who have played two games less. Currently, STATHS lead second-place Excelsior by nine points and third-place Bridgeport High by 12.

In what was a continuation of a game interrupted by rain last week, STATHS started the day with a 3-0 advantage with 45 minutes to play and they seized the opportunity to extend their advantage, netting four additional goals. Richard Livington and Dwayne Atkinson both scored twice, with Leon Brown contributing another goal, bringing his total to a team-leading 12 goals. Rushan Frankson and an own goal rounded out the scoring.

Excelsior High remained in second place with 15 points from six games, despite their match not being played due to the absence of referees. In another continuation of a game interrupted by rain, Bridgeport High’s chances of qualifying suffered a blow as they fell to a 1-0 defeat against Clan Carthy High. Bridgeport currently sit in third place with 12 points.

Wolmer’s victory over Ascot High propelled them to 21 points from eight games, establishing a three-point lead over second-place St Jago High, which lost 2-1 to Vauxhall High. Vauxhall moved to 11 points in third place but cannot surpass Wolmer’s.

In Zone E, Mona High maintained their perfect record with a 4-0 win over Holy Trinity, leading the group with a maximum of 15 points. St Catherine High sit in second place with 12 points following their 2-0 victory over Norman Manley High, which remain in third place with nine points.

WEDNESDAY’S RESULTS

Group DTarrant High 0 STATHS 7Clan Carthy High 1 Bridgeport High 0

Group EEdith Dalton vs InnswoodNorman Manley 0 St Catherine 2Holy Trinity 0 Mona 4

Group GSt Jago 1 Vauxhall 2Wolmer’s 6 Ascot 0Papine High 1 Donald Quarrie High 0

THURSDAY’S GAMES

Group BTivoli Garden High vs Kingston TechnicalJC vs Spanish Town HighCumberland High vs Meadowbrook High

Group CGreater Portmore High vs Jonathan Grant High

All games are scheduled to start at 3:30 pm.