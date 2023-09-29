STATIN: Exports up 36.6% for January-May Loop Jamaica

The value of total exports from Jamaica during the period January to May 2023 increased by 36.6 per cent when compared to the $644.1 million earned in the corresponding period in 2022.

This was revealed earlier this week by the Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN).

The institute said Jamaica’s earnings from total exports was valued at US$879.5 million for the period, while spending on imports was US$3.1 billion.

Increases in the exports of “Mineral Fuels, etcetera” and “Crude Materials (excluding Fuels)” of 17.8 per cent and 151.5 per cent, respectively, were the primary contributors to the overall increase in the value of total exports, STATIN said.

Domestic exports increased during the period and were valued at US$654.7 million or 22.5 per cent above the value recorded in 2022. And re-exports increased by 104.9 per cent to a value of US$224.8 million, STATIN said.

It said the increase in domestic exports for the 2023 review period was due to higher exports from the Mining and Quarrying industry. Earnings from domestic exports accounted for 74.4 per cent of total exports.

In the meantime, STATIN noted that the value of imports increased by 3.8 per cent when compared to the US$3 billion spent during the corresponding period in 2022.

This increase was largely attributable to higher imports of “Raw Materials/Intermediate Goods” (9.1 per cent), “Consumer Goods” (10 per cent) “Transport Equipment” (40 per cent) and “Capital Goods (excluding Motor Cars)” (19.6 per cent).