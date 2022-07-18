STATIN reports increase in June inflation rate | Loop Jamaica

The price of goods and services in Jamaica has increased by 0.8 per cent for the month of June, according to new data from the Statistical Institute of Jamaica.

The Consumer Price Index – which measures changes in the general level of prices of consumer goods and services purchased by private households – increased to 121.8, up 0.8 per cent for June 2022, pushing the fiscal year inflation rate to 1.1 per cent.

According to data released by STATIN on Friday, July 17, the upward movement was impacted primarily by a 1.7 per cent increase in the index for the heaviest weighted division ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ and a 0.9 per cent upward movement in the index for the ‘Transport’ division.

All classes within the ‘Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages’ division increased for the review period, with the main contributors being: ‘Oils, and Fats’ up by 2.5 per cent, ‘Vegetables, tubers, plantains, cooking bananas and pulses’ up by 2.2 per cent, ‘Cereals and cereal products’ up by 1.9 per cent and ‘Meat and other parts of slaughtered land animals’ which rose by 1.8 per cent.

Jamaica’s ‘Transport’ division increase resulted mainly from higher petrol prices.

STATIN said the area most impacted by the increased prices was Jamaica’s ‘rural areas’, up 0.9 per cent followed by the ‘Greater Kingston metropolitan area’, up 0.8 per cent and ‘other urban areas’, up 0.5 per cent.

The overall change in CPI was however tempered by the division ‘Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, Other Fuels’, which recorded a decline of 0.5 per cent during the review period. The decline was mainly influenced by the reduction in the rates for electricity, water and sewage.