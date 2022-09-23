Stationery and Office Supplies ‘Evolve’ with new furniture line Loop Jamaica

Stationery and Office Supplies Ltd. (SOS) has partnered with a Chinese factory to design and manufacture its newest furniture line, Evolve.

The introduction of Evolve will contribute to the expansion of SOS’ customer base and increase the its bottom line through additional sales revenue and higher profit margins.

SOS also noted that it had worked closely with its overseas partners to design and create the line that would present a viable and affordable option to the Jamaican market.

“At SOS, we’re always looking for new opportunities to increase our line of products and offer customers the most modern and reliable furniture in the business. Our new Evolve line is one such venture. It provides our customers with a completely new look and feel for their offices at incredible prices,” stated Kelli Muschett, SOS’ Deputy Managing Director and Director of Purchasing and Administration.

Officially introduced to the public in early August 2022, the Evolve furniture line has a sleek look and feel; it is full of texture and beautifully designed, SOS

From the line, SOS has free-standing desks, cupboards, chairs, and tables in stock.

SOS’ Deputy Managing Director and Director of Purchasing and Administration, Kelli Muschett, showcases the features that make the Evolve line unique with the help of an employee.

SOS expressed confidence that, despite the pandemic’s impact on shipment and distribution worldwide, it will be able to keep up with the expected market demand for the furniture line.

“Thanks to our ample storage facilities, new partnerships and strategic planning efforts, SOS has the capacity to supply the market demand for the Evolve line even as it grows. We plan to keep our inventory well-stocked as we pay close attention to the fluctuations in shipping timelines,” Muschett said.

According to Muschett, Evolve is considered among the best on the market, and represents the future of durable and high-quality furniture that modern businesses desire.

“Based on our research–from the executive to the office clerk–everyone loves the look and feel of these units,” Muschett said.

She said contemporary workplaces are looking to acquire the right office furniture to ensure comfort and productivity for employees.

The new Evolve line will also complement the sale of Fursys Systems Office Furniture, for which SOS is the sole distributor in the local market.

SOS has been leading a profitable trajectory with a recorded $173.6 million in net profit for the six months of the 2022 financial year and a 76 per cent increase in revenues at $420 million for the second quarter.

Allan McDaniel, Managing Director, was keen to point out that earnings per share at the end of the second quarter of 2022 was $.70, an increase of $.47 compared to $.23 at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

He shared that SOS remains optimistic that it can continue its upward trend as global recovery from COVID-19 continues.

SOS plans to continue to release new furniture lines that will improve on the previous options.