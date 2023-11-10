Stationery and Office Supplies makes record profit Loop Jamaica

Stationery & Office Supplies Ltd (SOS) a key seller of office furniture and notebooks to BPO call centres, made a record profit of $107.9 million for its September 2023 quarter reflecting a notable 24 per cent increase compared to the corresponding period last year.

This financial milestone highlights management’s skill in business growth during a challenging economy. The bulk of the profit came on the heels of cost management as revenue grew three per cent year on year to $487 million.

“The third quarter of 2023 was another fantastic three months in the ongoing banner year for SOS,” said management in the financial report.

During the quarter, the company increased its product line to include meeting tables, podiums, reception furniture, and credenzas.

The company recently added 5,000 square feet of new warehousing space at its 25 Beechwood Ave property which can store the new inventory.

“With the building now completed this will allow for a larger quantity of products to be assembled and available for immediate delivery. Even with this though SOS will continue to look for additional storage facilities to house our ever-expanding lines of products that we provide to the Jamaican and Caribbean markets,” said the company.

Also, the company will benefit from the doubling of its Montego Bay warehouse currently 90 per cent completed.

From January through to the end of September this year, SOS have seen revenues grow by 16 per cent to $1.53 billion as well as a rise in gross profit margin from 51 to 53 per cent. Also, profit increased 29 per cent to $337.3 million from $260.9 million in the similar 2022 period.

At the end of the third quarter, total assets increased year-on-year by 55 per cent from $1.1 billion to $1.7 billion. Key contributors to this increase include a 30 per cent rise in inventory, a rise in cash, and a 46 per cent rise in receivables and prepayments. Despite the rise, liabilities are still low, and its capital closed the quarter at $1.34 billion from $884.3 million a year earlier.

During the quarter, in response to shareholder sentiments, SOS proposed a stock split to increase share liquidity. The announcement led the market to push the stock beyond the $15 range to $34.

Then shareholders unanimously voted in July to implement a 9 to 1 stock split, significantly increasing SOS’s ordinary shares from 250,120,000 to 2,251,080,000.

The stock again jumped after the split and then declined to its current level of $1.66. That’s a price equivalent to the pre-split announcement price of $15.