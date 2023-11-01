Statue of India batting great Tendulkar unveiled at Mumbai stadium Loop Jamaica

The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Statue of India batting great Tendulkar unveiled at Mumbai stadium

1 hrs ago

A statue of former Indian cricket player Sachin Tendulkar, is seen during its inauguration at Wankhede stadium in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Rajanish Kakade).

MUMBAI, India (AP) — Sachin Tendulkar watched as a statue of the India batting great was unveiled Wednesday at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium during the Cricket World Cup.

The statue at Tendulkar’s home ground was inaugurated by Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde. Mumbai, where Tendulkar was born and bred on a steady diet of cricket, is the state capital of Maharashtra.

“I am truly humbled when I stand here. I go to this ground – there are thousands of images that come to my head and thoughts, so many incredible memories,” Tendulkar said. “It is truly an honour to walk on this turf which has given me everything in life.”

The statue was unveiled in front of the Sachin Tendulkar Stand at the ground where second-place India face Sri Lanka on Thursday.

Tendulkar finished his illustrious career at the Wankhede, playing his 200th and final test against West Indies in 2013. He scored a career total of 15,921 runs along with 51 hundreds – both of them all-time test records.

He also hit 49 hundreds in 463 ODIs for India, finishing with 18,426 runs – also all-time records. He is the only batsman to score 100 centuries in international cricket.

Tendulkar’s career-crowning moment came at the Wankhede where he was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning team against Sri Lanka. It was India’s second title after winning in 1983, a moment that inspired Tendulkar to take up cricket seriously.

Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson and Sha’Carri Richardson of the USA are among six athletes who have been nominated for the World Athletics International Fair Play Award.
Both sprinters were jointly sel

Two Americans killed in Trelawny crash

Members of the Traffic Department in the Trelawny Police Division are probing an crash involving a truck and a car that resulted in the death of two male Americans on the Rio Bueno main road in Trelaw

Jamaica records 70 aftershocks within 8 hours of 5.6 magnitude quake

… Earthquake Unit reports to Gov’t minister

From being abandoned in car park as baby to now a police sergeant

Joy as policewoman, cancer survivor promoted by police commissioner

Gary Allen to step down as CEO of RJRGleaner

Christopher Barnes leaving the business

‘Everybody wanted Gully Bop to die’, says pastor

Prophet Christopher Tate, an ordained pastor of the Christ in Chris Healing and Deliverance ministries, after confirming the death of popular entertainer Gully Bop, told Loop Entertainment that many p

 

