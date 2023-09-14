Stay mosquito-free naturally with these homemade remedies Loop Jamaica

The Health and Wellness Ministry has advised that dengue cases are increasing rapidly across the country.

Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton revealed that the 316 suspected, presumed and confirmed mosquito-borne diseases reported up to September 11 represent a massive increase when compared to the 65 cases reported for a similar period last year.

Tufton pointed out that “all parishes have had cases of dengue reported”. Houston, do we have a problem? If you are concerned about the ‘skeeters’, then we may have some solutions for you. Loop Lifestyle lists a few natural remedies and advice from two trusty ‘Jamaican bush women’.

Sandra Mullings, owner of skincare brand Birch Wright, and a plant medicine-certified ‘bush woman’, has reduced the solution to the science of mixing oils.

Making the switch from lotion to oils may be confusing for first-time ‘concoction-ists’, and since most Jamaicans use lotion, this method may make a smoother transition. All you need is unscented lotion.

“For those more inclined to try natural methods to help repel mosquitoes, studies have shown that clove or cinnamon essential oils mixed in a neutral lotion base is effective for between 60-90+ minutes before reapplication is required.”

In a similar sentiment, the self-professed ‘Uptown Bush Woman’ Rachael Mcdonald, suggested that the natural remedies to combat the ‘mossies’ require “lemongrass, or as Jamaicans call it “fever grass”.

“I know that [placing] bush outside tends to lessen the likelihood of mosquitoes coming in but truthfully with these types of mosquitoes, we may need to extract oils from the lemongrass and apply it to our skin. Because these are deadly and seem to be resistant to every solution.”

Bear in mind that the effectiveness of these remedies can vary from person to person and they may not provide complete protection. Additionally, reapplication may be necessary, as natural repellents tend to wear off more quickly than commercial products. For added protection, you can also use mosquito nets, wear long-sleeved clothing, and avoid being outdoors during peak mosquito activity times, such as dawn and dusk.

‘Uptown Bushwoman’ Rachael McDonald

Lemon Eucalyptus Oil, Citronella, Lavender, Peppermint and Neem

Essential oils are highly concentrated extracts derived from various parts of plants, including the leaves, flowers, stems, bark, and roots. These oils contain the natural aromatic compounds and other chemical constituents of the plants from which they are derived. They are known for their distinct scents and are used for a wide range of purposes, including aromatherapy, skincare, and natural remedies. Lemon eucalyptus, citronella, lavender, peppermint and neem oil all contain scents that mosquitoes dislike.

Garlic

Consuming garlic can lead to the release of a pungent scent through your skin that mosquitoes may find unpleasant. Eating garlic or including it in your diet might help fight off several flying and crawling insects, not just mosquitoes. Plus, a single clove of garlic may aid in fighting an inflammation that typically develops after a mosquito bite.

Basil

Planting certain herbs and flowers like citronella, marigolds, basil and lavender in your garden or near outdoor seating areas can help rid your surroundings of mosquitoes. You can also crush fresh basil leaves and apply them to your skin for an insta-repepllant. Basil contains several natural oils such as citronellal, limonene and nerolidol, which make it the most potent and effective alternative to insect repellents that are considered harmful and contain DEET and other chemicals.

Camphor

By placing camphor tablets or camphor oil in a bowl of water, by burning camphor, camphor emits a strong scent that overwhelms many insects, including mosquitoes. An Architectural Digest article suggests burning camphor for maximum effect. You can ward off mosquitoes “…if you close all the doors and windows and light camphor within the room or put one camphor tablet in a bowl of water and replace it after every 2-3 days…”