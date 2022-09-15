Stefflon Don Says Burna Boy Lied In “Last Last” About Their Relationship

Stefflon Don is finally reacting publicly to Burna Boy’s hit song “Last Last” where he referenced their past relationship.

Stefflon Don has no hard feelings towards her ex-boyfriend Burna Boy as she speaks about moving on and not wanting to date any more artists. Speaking with Hot 97’s TT Torez, the British-born Jamaican artist was asked about the breakup, which she disclosed had occurred more than a year before it became known in the media.

According to Steff, they were together for two and a half years before the breakup. When asked about Burna Boy’s latest chart-topper “Last Last” and whether the song was about her, the singer exudes confidence in her response, saying, “It is what it is.”

Reports are that she ended the relationship because the Nigerian rapper had cheated on her. Burna Boy’s “Last Last” also seems to hint that the singer is having a hard time getting over Stefflon. “When I heard it, how did I feel? He said something in it and I was like ‘Boy that’s a lie’ whatever, it’s whatever,” she said.

Although Stefflon Don is a lot of people’s dream girl, the “Senseless” singer says that she’s getting a lot of DMs from possible suitors, but she’s not interested in dating another artist. She also said that she was only interested in dating if it was for a serious relationship.

“You know what it is, I’m just a lover of love,” she says as she says her horoscope is Sagittarius. “and I don’t know how to like go out with a guy without thinking ‘oh, I’m going to marry you’, do you understand what I’m saying? I don’t how to- I just feel like I’m wasting my time,” she said.

“It has to be worth it like I have to be seeing a future with you,” she added.

Stefflon Don says she is a workaholic and enjoys her work as she distracts herself. However, if she is to consider a future prospect, it’s a hard no for industry players. “Not in music, I’m alright with that, no, anything else but not with music,” Stefflon says.

Meanwhile, Stefflon is gearing up for a new album release which is called ‘Island 54’ and is set to drop sometime later this month. The “Hurtin Me” singer revealed that this album is her first as an independent artist since leaving Capital and QCM prior to the pandemic.