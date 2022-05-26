Stellar entertainment line-up for Jamaica Rum Festival | Loop Jamaica

The Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF), has consistently provided patrons with electrifying entertainment packages, complementing the many moving pieces of its next-level edutainment offerings.

The 2022 live concert line-up, which features seasoned acts and new generation talents, is staying true to tradition with big names slated to take the stage at The Aqueduct, Rose Hall, in Montego Bay on June 25.

This year’s roster includes headliners Capleton, Sanchez, Romain Virgo, and Tessanne Chin, and fast-rising acts like Sevana, Runkus, D’Burnz, D’Voyce and Kalyra.

“We owe a big thanks to Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum, without whom this year’s entertainment package wouldn’t be possible. As Jamaicans, we know how seamlessly rum and reggae go together, and we’re looking forward to reminding audiences of this undeniable chemistry come June 25,” said Festival Director Val?n Thorpe.

“Naturally, the Jamaica Rum Festival is a multi-tiered experience; not solely rum, not solely music. However, it’s important that we wrap this upcoming event the way only JRF knows how – with an entertainment package that will get the crowd rocking and leave them with a complete and unforgettable JRF experience,” he added.

J Wray & Nephew Limited Marketing Director Pietro Gramegna, says the 2022 line-up is guaranteed to deliver, and that patrons will not leave disappointed.

“Over the years, we have established a well-regarded reputation among our patrons. They know that the festival is a one-of-a-kind experience, made that much better by electrifying performances to conclude an already-exceptional event,” he said.

“Our supporters can rest assured that this, our fourth staging will be no exception. We are excited to wow patrons and put on another unforgettable show.”

The upcoming festival will also include interactive seminars, demos, entertaining activities, sampling, real Jamaican cuisine and feature 45 artisans showcasing their rum-inspired art, food, and crafts.

Tickets for the fourth staging of the Jamaica Rum Festival are now available at all Fontana locations except Ocho Rios; Touchstone Ticketing; Plantation Smokehouse and Sharkies in St Ann; Murrays Fish and Jerk Hut in Clarendon; Pier 1 in Montego Bay, and Matthew’s Sushi Bar and Restaurant, Negril.

Tickets can also be purchased online at jamaicarumfestival.com/tickets/.

Visit jamaicarumfestival.com or @jarumfestival on social media for more information on how you can join the JRF experience.

The Jamaica Rum Festival (JRF) is presented by Appleton Estate Jamaica Rum in partnership with the Jamaica Tourist Board and the Tourism Enhancement Fund.